‘Another storm coming’: WHO warns of omicron surge in Europe

VIENNA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top official in Europe urged governments to prepare for a “significant surge” in coronavirus cases across the continent with the rise of the omicron variant. WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge told reporters in Vienna that “we can see another storm coming.” Omicron has been detected in at least 38 of the WHO European region’s 53 member and is already the dominant variant in the United Kingdom, Denmark and Portugal. He says governments should keep ramping up vaccination campaigns, introduce additional measures to slow the spread of the variant, and prepare critical infrastructure for the coming surge, Kluge said.