Democrats appear to gain edge in California House districts

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democrats appear to have come away with the advantage in a recasting of the state’s congressional districts, with boundaries that could strengthen their hold on the delegation and play into the fight for U.S. House control next year. The revised lines were endorsed by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission, which was tasked with drawing new districts to account for shifts in population. That edge for Democrats could prove crucial in a year when they are defending a fragile eight-seat House majority in the 2022 elections. Still, the new maps left a string of competitive seats and suggest Republicans might pull off surprises.