Hong Kong’s Lam in Beijing to report on ‘patriots only’ poll

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam is visiting with top Chinese leaders in Beijing to report on the territory’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing could run as candidates. Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by politicians backed by China’s ruling Communist Party, who beat out moderates and independents. Just 20 of the seats were directly elected. Lam says she is satisfied with the election, despite a 30.2% voter turnout — the lowest since the British handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. All candidates were vetted by a largely pro-Beijing committee before they could be nominated and several were disqualified over statements or actions in the past.