Intel tells unvaccinated employees they face unpaid leave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intel has told workers that unvaccinated people who don’t get an exemption for religious or medical reasons will be on unpaid leave beginning in April. The California-based semiconductor company told employees last month they had a Jan. 4 deadline to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or seek an exemption, citing a government mandate for federal contractors. The constitutionality of broad government mandates is up in the air. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Intel is for now leaving its policies in place. Intel will review employees’ exemption requests until March 15. Employees who don’t receive an exemption will begin unpaid leave on April 4 for at least three months but “will not be terminated.”