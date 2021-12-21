Not ready for big groups? Ideas to punch up your pod party

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanks to the vaccine, more people are coming together this holiday season. But not everyone feels comfortable mixing in big groups just yet. There are still ways to celebrate and create a memorable event for just one or for your pod. Event planner Colette Goodman suggests a group vision board project or rentable igloos. You can set up small customized food bars like pancake or milkshake bars. For a fun twist, you could buy new cocktail makers, portable fire pits or S’mores makers. Or order food from restaurants across the U.S., thanks to the site Goldbelly.