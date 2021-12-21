Policing experts: Series of errors preceded Wright shooting

By STEPHEN GROVES AND KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

The suburban Minneapolis police officer on trial for fatally shooting Daunte Wright has said she mistakenly used her gun when she was trying to grab a Taser during a chaotic attempt to arrest the Black motorist. Policing experts say that regardless of former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter’s intent, the fatal shooting was preceded by smaller mistakes or questionable decisions that added up to a dangerous situation as she was training a new officer. And they say the tragic outcome shows how important it is for veterans to have not just the savvy to train rookies, but to be willing to correct them instantly, even if it means the trainee might lose face.