Florida man with drugs around penis denies they were his

Associated Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man’s penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his. Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday. WFLA-TV reports the driver was arrested on charges of DUI and marijuana possession. Authorities say they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the car and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger. The arrest report says the man said the drugs were not his, but didn’t say who the drugs belonged to.