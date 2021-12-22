France makes vaccination push as omicron’s domination looms

PARIS (AP) — France’s health minister says omicron infections are rapidly spreading and the coronavirus variant will become the dominant infection in the last days of 2021. Olivier Veran ruled out additional restrictions on public life and said the government’s main effort to stop the spread of the virus is a robust vaccination campaign, including vaccination of children aged 5-11 that started on Wednesday. The government is trying to push through a law requiring vaccination to enter any restaurant and many other public places. Veran said officials are considering the enforcement of identity card checks along with the vaccine passes because of large number of forged health passes discovered in recent weeks.