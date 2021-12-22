Skip to Content
AP National News
Governors Awards postponed amid omicron spike

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to postpone the Governors Awards, which bestow honorary Oscars, due to concerns over the omicron variant. The untelevised but always star-studded event was set to be held Jan. 15 in Los Angeles. An academy spokesperson said Wednesday that new plans for the ceremony will come at a later date. Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann were announced earlier this year as the event’s honorees. The academy canceled last year’s Governors Awards because of the pandemic, and presented two humanitarian awards during the Oscar broadcast. 

