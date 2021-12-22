Reza Salazar, from surviving clown to Broadway actor
By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — As part of the cast of “Clyde’s,” Reza Salazar does eight performances a week at the Hayes Theater on Broadway alongside award-winning Uzo Aduba. It is an achievement he does not take for granted: The Peruvian actor began his career out of necessity at a very young age, when he and his mother would dress up as clowns to earn a living. The family moved to North Carolina when he was 14, giving him a chance to impress during a high school play, and eventually television and stage work came his way. Despite theater disruptions posed by the omicron variant, there are no plans for performances of “Clyde’s” to cease.
Comments