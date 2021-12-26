Algeria imposes vaccine pass to boost low inoculation rate

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria has started requiring a “vaccine passport” to enter a broad range of public venues. It’s an effort to boost the country’s low inoculation rate and overcome vaccine hesitancy that has left millions of vaccines unused. The pass is now required for anyone entering or leaving Algeria, as well as for sports facilities, cinemas, theaters, museums, town halls and some other sites. Less than a third of the population has had a vaccine dose, so the rule will be difficult to enforce. The government said the measure was aimed primarily at dealing with a rebound in infections from the delta variant and preparing for a rise in omicron cases.