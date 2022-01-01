Requiem praise for South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu

By ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A funeral service is underway in Cape Town, South Africa, for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the head of the worldwide Anglican church, paid tribute to the late Nobel Peace Prize=winning equality activist in a video message shown at a requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday at St. George’s Cathedral. “When we were in the dark, he brought light,” Welby said of Tutu, who was revered in Africa for his role in ending South Africa’s apartheid system.South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is to give the eulogy at the service. Tutu’s small plain pine coffin was the cheapest available at his request to avoid any ostentatious displays.