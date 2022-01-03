Sheep, goats join in German efforts to encourage vaccination

BERLIN (AP) — About 700 sheep and goats have been recruited in Germany’s drive to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The animals were arranged on Monday into the shape of a roughly 100-meter (330-foot) syringe in a field at Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg. Shepherd Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan said it wasn’t difficult to work things out — she laid out pieces of bread in the shape of the syringe and when the sheep and goats were let into the field, they made a beeline for the treats.