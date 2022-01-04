‘Follow me’: Dog finds help, leads cops to owner’s car crash

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — First thought to be a lost dog, a German shepherd named Tinsley successfully led New Hampshire law enforcement to the site of its owner’s late-night rollover crash. WMUR-TV reported Tuesday the vehicle’s two occupants were seriously hurt. But thanks to Tinsley’s dogged efforts, they quickly received medical assistance. New Hampshire State Police Lt. Daniel Baldassarre said officers knew the dog was trying to show them something because it kept running away but not entirely, as if saying “Follow me.” There were no further details on the condition of those injured in the crash, which took place in Vermont near the New Hampshire city of Lebanon.