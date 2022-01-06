Families despair over post-holiday return to remote learning

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A growing number of U.S. school districts are moving back to online classes because of the winter surge in COVID-19 cases. In Detroit, the shift involves 50,000 students. The change once again leaves parents juggling home and work schedules around the educational needs of their children. The vast majority of districts appear to be returning to in-person learning after winter break. But other large school systems have gone back to remote learning, including those in Newark, New Jersey, Milwaukee and Cleveland. Virus infections are soaring and sidelining staff members. The disruptions have also raised alarms about the risks to students’ academic success.