Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Just a year ago, many Republicans joined Democrats in reacting with horror to the Capitol insurrection. But on the anniversary of the attack, top Republicans were far more muted. Some, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, acknowledged the terror of the day but quickly pivoted to bashing Democrats. Many, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, avoided observances planned at the Capitol. And still others, including some potential 2024 presidential candidates, didn’t say anything at all. It’s all part of the political calculus in a party in which former President Donald Trump remains very much in charge.