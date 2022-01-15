Beijing reports first local omicron case ahead of Olympics

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. The infected person lives and works in the city’s northwestern district of Haidian and had no travel history outside of Beijing for the past two weeks. The individual experienced symptoms on Thursday and was tested on Friday for the coronavirus, officials said in a news conference Saturday during which they confirmed the infection. The infection comes less than three weeks before the Winter Olympic Games’ opening ceremony on Feb 4., and around two weeks before the start of the Lunar New Year celebrations in China.