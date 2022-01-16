Prince Harry files court claim over UK police protection

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has filed a claim for a judicial review against the British government’s decision not to let him personally pay for police protection while in the U.K. The Duke of Sussex’s legal representative said Saturday that Harry wants to bring his children Archie and Lilibet to visit his home country from the U.S. but that is too risky without police protection. The representative said Harry wanted to fund the police protection himself. They said his private security team in the U.S. doesn’t have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to U.K. intelligence information. Harry and his wife Meghan lost publicly funded police protection in the U.K. when they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to California in 2020.