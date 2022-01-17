EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19. Von der Leyen was already in Strasbourg for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters Monday. She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days. It included a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli. The European Parliament president died last week. Von der Leyen was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting.