Missouri House rejects bid to bolster GOP congressional map

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has given initial approval to a congressional redistricting plan that keeps the state’s political balance in Washington largely intact. The map endorsed Tuesday by an 84-60 vote adjusts the boundaries of districts to account for population changes in the 2020 census. It’s projected to continue the state’s current representation of six Republicans and two Democrats in the U.S. House. The Republican-led Missouri House overwhelmingly rejected an attempt by some GOP members to make the map even more favorable to the party by splitting Democrats in the Kansas City area among multiple districts. The new map needs a final House vote to advance to the Senate.