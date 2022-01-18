Sanders says he may back Manchin, Sinema primary challengers

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is suggesting he’d support primary challengers against Democratic colleagues Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. The comment further intensifies a political battle pitting members of President Joe Biden’s party against one another. Sanders told reporters on Tuesday that he thinks “there is a very good chance” that Manchin and Sinema could face challenges in their states’ primaries because they’ve failed to support changing Senate rules to allow major voting legislation to advance. Asked if he’d consider supporting such primary challengers, Sanders responded, “Well, yeah.” For his part, Manchin says Sanders and any primary challenger can “bring it on.”