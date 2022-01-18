Suspended professor threatens to sue if he’s not reinstated

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan professor who was suspended after making a provocative video for his students is threatening to file a lawsuit if Ferris State University doesn’t lift the sanction. An attorney for Barry Mehler warned the school in a letter Tuesday. Matthew Hoffer says the history teacher is protected by the First Amendment and a contract between Ferris State and its faculty. Mehler’s 14-minute video at the start of a new term was peppered with profanities and unusual remarks about grades, plagiarism and classroom attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ferris State President David Eisler says he was “shocked and appalled.” Mehler has been placed on leave.