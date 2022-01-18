Wildfire in Texas state park forces home evacuations

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — A wildfire has erupted in a Central Texas state park, forcing evacuations of residential areas in the city of Bastrop, the site of a deadly blaze a decade ago. The fire started in Bastrop State Park. The Bastrop Office of Emergency Management posted a wildfire notice just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Bastrop County judge’s office told TV station KXAN that as of late afternoon, the fire had consumed about 630 acres, or about 10% of the size of the park. The county judge’s offices says about 30 homes have been evacuated. An advisory by Texas Parks and Wildlife said a prescribed burn had been scheduled for a roadway in the park earlier Tuesday.