Container ship towed free after running aground off Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a container ship that ran aground off a German North Sea island has been towed free a day after it got stuck. The 400-meter (1,310-foot) -long Mumbai Maersk ran aground Wednesday night near the island of Wangerooge, on the approach to the port of Bremerhaven. Rescuers waited for a high tide overnight to free the vessel after an initial attempt to move it into deeper water failed. Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said Friday that eight tugs and ships were involved in the successful second attempt. It said that the ship will be taken to Bremerhaven as quickly as possible.