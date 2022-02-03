Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest

HONG KONG (AP) — Local media says that a veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activist has been arrested days after he announced plans to protest the Beijing Winter Olympics outside government offices in the city. The newspaper South China Morning Post said that the activist, Koo Sze-yiu, was arrested early Friday morning at his home under a national security law. Imposed in 2020, the law has been used to largely stamp out pro-democracy protests in the city. Local media also stated that four others — three men and a woman — were questioned in Koo’s case, but were not formally charged. Earlier in the week, Koo had said he planned to present authorities with a petition protesting the Beijing Winter Olympics as human rights abuses continued in Hong Kong.