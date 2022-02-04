Skip to Content
Biden joins pope, imam in calling for ‘human fraternity’

NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

ROME (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is joining Pope Francis and a leading Sunni imam in calling for greater global cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and other world crises. The Vatican released a message from Biden to mark the second anniversary of a landmark Christian-Muslim peace initiative. The International Day of Human Fraternity is a U.N.-designated celebration of interfaith and multicultural understanding inspired by a landmark document signed on Feb. 4, 2019, in Abu Dhabi by Francis and Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb, the imam of the Al-Azhar center for Sunni learning in Cairo. The document called for greater mutual understanding and solidarity to confront the problems facing the world.

