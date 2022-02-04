Danish court find 3 Iranians guilty of spying for Saudis

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Three members of an Iranian separatist group have been found guilty by a Danish court of gathering information for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service. A court west of Copenhagen said Friday they gathered information about individuals and organizations in Denmark and abroad. The men, who were not identified, face up to 12 years in jail. The court said a sentence would be announced in March. The case is also linked to a huge police operation in Denmark in 2018 over an alleged Iranian plot to kill one or more opponents of the Iranian government.