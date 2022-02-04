Drew Peterson gets another chance to fight murder conviction

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Former suburban Chicago police Sgt. Drew Peterson is getting another chance to ask a judge to vacate his 2012 conviction in the murder of his third wife. A hearing Monday will be before the same judge who sentenced Peterson to 38 years in prison for the 2004 slaying of Kathleen Savio. Such efforts are rarely successful, but Will County Judge Edward Burmila wrote that he found a “gist of a constitutional” claim in Peterson’s hand-printed petition and he wants to hear more. Courts have already considered and shot down many of Peterson’s arguments in previous rulings.