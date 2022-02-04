EXPLAINER: Amir Locke case shines light on no-knock warrants

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The death of a Black man at the hands of a Minneapolis police SWAT team is shining new light on how police carry out no-knock warrants. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a moratorium Friday on both requests for and executions of no-knock warrants following the death of Amir Locke. While that’s in place, the mayor and police brass will work with experts who helped shape Breonna’s Law, the ban that was imposed in Louisville in 2020 following the botched no-knock raid in Louisville, Kentucky, in which Breonna Taylor was killed. Some states have banned no-knock warrants altogether, while Minnesota, some other states, and federal law enforcement agencies have adopted restrictions on their use.