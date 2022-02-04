Fire breaks out at Istanbul prison. no reports of casualties

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a fire has broken out at a prison in Istanbul. There was no immediate reports of any casualties. The cause of the fire in Umraniye prison, on the Asian side of the city, was not immediately known. Several fire-extinguishing trucks were dispatched to prison on Friday, the Anadolu Agency reported. Video footage from the private DHA news agency showed at least two ambulances and a prison transport vehicle enter the gates of the prison compound, as gray smoke was seen billowing from behind a building.