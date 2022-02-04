Iceland rescuers search for missing plane with 3 tourists

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Rescue teams in Iceland are searching for a small plane that is thought to have crashed while carrying three foreign tourists on a sightseeing trip. More than 500 members of Iceland’s Search and Rescue organization along with divers and two Icelandic Coast Guard helicopters were combing the Thingvellir National Park area in harsh winter weather on Friday for the plane. The Cessna C172 took off from the domestic airport in Iceland’s capital on Thursday. It was carrying a pilot and tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium. Officials say the plane may have crashed over Thingvellir National Park. The park is a UNESCO World Heritage site about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Reykjavik that contains Iceland’s second-largest lake.