Myanmar piles on 11th corruption charge against Suu Kyi

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Myanmar have filed an 11th corruption charge against Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s elected leader who was ousted from power by a military takeover a year ago, State media reported that Suu Kyi was being charged under a bribery law that carries a maximum prison term of 15 years. She is alleged to have received $550,000 to facilitate the business activities of a private entrepreneur. Suu Kyi has faced a raft of charges since she was taken into custody when the military seized power. Her supporters say the cases against her are baseless and contrived to bar her return to politics. A person familiar with the proceedings says a court session was postponed on Thursday because Suu Kyi was suffering from low blood pressure.