Plan to dismantle Dutch bridge for new yacht sparks anger

By ALEKSANDAR FURTULA and MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — A plan to temporarily dismantle a historic bridge in the heart of Dutch port city Rotterdam so that a huge yacht, reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, can get to the North Sea is unlikely to be plain sailing. Reports this week that the city had already agreed to take apart the Koningshaven Bridge sparked anger with one Facebook event set up calling for people to pelt the multimillion dollar yacht with rotten eggs. However, a spokeswoman for Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told The Associated Press Friday that while a request has been submitted by a shipbuilder for the bridge to temporarily be taken apart over the summer, no permit has yet been sought or granted.