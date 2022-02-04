Sudan pro-democracy group denounces UN mediation efforts

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s leading pro-democracy group has lashed out at the United Nations, accusing it of failing to safeguard the country’s transition to democracy and being soft on the generals who led last year’s military coup. The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which led dozens of protests since the military takeover in October, once again rejected an initiative by the U.N. Mission in Sudan aimed at bringing civilians and the military to the negotiating table. The coup upended Sudan’s transition to democracy after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.