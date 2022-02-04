Survivors: 16 migrants missing from shipwreck near Canaries

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s Canary Islands say survivors rescued from a sinking rubber boat reported that 16 people were still missing. Forty-one migrants were rescued alive and one body was recovered from the shipwreck south of the island of Fuerteventura on Wednesday. Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said on Friday that search operations had ended as other migrant boats in need of rescue continue appearing near the archipelago. Thousands of migrants and refugees attempt the deadly Atlantic crossing each year from North and West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, a stepping stone to reach continental Europe.