The evolution of Steve-O, where every act is his last

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Steve-O has always treated every act as his last, but at 47, he’s finding himself in a surprising position: He’s on the rise. The man who walked on a tightrope over an alligator pit with raw meat in his underwear, snorted lines of wasabi and fish-hooked his own cheek on camera, is nearly 14 years sober. He now has a successful stand-up comedy career, a podcast, a dog, a fiancé, a book of wisdom on the way and Decisions,” and a fourth “Jackass” movie that’s in theaters now. The MTV series “Jackass” that started in 2000 and blended comedy with dangerous, sometimes outrageous, stunts, made Steve-O a household name.