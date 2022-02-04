Watchdog says 100s of boys missing from Kurdish Syria prison

BEIRUT (AP) — An international human rights group says hundreds of boys are missing from a Syrian Kurdish prison that held members of the Islamic State group and their families, after the U.S.-backed Kurdish forces fought IS militants for 10 days to retake the facility. The Friday report by Human Rights Watch came a day after IS’s top leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a U.S. raid on his safehouse in northwest Syria. President Joe Biden said al-Qurayshi had been responsible for the Syria prison assault, as well as genocide against the Yazidi people in Iraq in 2014. The children are from a mix of backgrounds and nationalities. Some were brought from their own countries by jihadi parents.