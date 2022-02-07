Haiti braces for further instability amid grim anniversary

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Schools and businesses across Haiti have shuttered their doors and large numbers of police are patrolling the streets as the country braced for a grim anniversary. Monday marked not only seven months since President Jovenel Moïse was slain at his private residence but also the end of his term, with opponents demanding that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down, arguing that his administration is unconstitutional. Thousands of people opted to stay home on Monday, afraid that even greater violence would erupt as Haiti’s political instability deepens, kidnappings spike and gangs grow more powerful amid a crumbling economy.