11 years for woman convicted in fatal hit-and-run of officer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A woman who was found guilty in the fatal hit-and-run of a Tennessee police officer has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Janet Hinds was sentenced Monday. A jury convicted the 57-year-old in September of vehicular homicide by intoxication in the death of Nicholas Galinger. The 38-year-old rookie officer was inspecting a manhole cover that had water flowing from it late one night in February 2019 when Hinds hit him with her car and fled. She said at her sentencing hearing that she didn’t realize she had hit someone that night and would have stayed if she did.