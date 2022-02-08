Air Force approves 9 religious exemptions for COVID vaccine

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has became the second military service to approve religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, granting requests from nine airmen to avoid the shots. The nine approved so far represent just a tiny fraction of the more than 6,400 requested by Air Force troops. They come as other service members are challenging the lack of religious exemptions in court cases. The Marine Corps is the only other military service to grant any religious accommodations, allowing three so far. The Army and Navy have not approved any.