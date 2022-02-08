Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A court has allowed federally funded family planning clinics to continue to make abortion referrals for now. The decision Tuesday was a setback for a dozen Republican attorneys general who are seeking to restore a Trump-era ban on the practice. The Biden administration reversed that prohibition in new regulations implemented in October. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the new Department of Health and Human Services regulations for the Title X family planning program can remain in place during the states’ challenge. The changes returned the program to how it ran under the Obama administration.