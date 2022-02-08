Fire, explosion hit Abu Dhabi in reported gas cylinder blast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire has struck downtown Abu Dhabi, with authorities initially blaming a gas cylinder for an explosion caught on camera in social media. The blast struck Hamdan Street in the capital of the United Arab Emirates as it hosts the FIFA Club World Cup. Journalists from Brazil covering Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras’ win against Egypt’s Al Ahly initially reported on the explosion. The state-run WAM news agency described the fire as coming from “a gas cylinder explosion.” Some footage showed what appeared to be a fireball on the roof of a building as emergency service vehicles could be seen on the street. The fireball quickly dissipated in the footage.