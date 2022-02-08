California GOP senator launches longshot bid for governor

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A little-known Republican state legislator from Northern California has launched a longshot campaign to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. In an announcement streamed online, Sen. Brian Dahle faulted the state’s dominant Democratic Party for a decaying quality of life, rising crime rates and an unchecked homelessness crisis. Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in the heavily Democratic state since 2006 and Dahle acknowledged the long odds against him, calling his run against Newsom a “David versus Goliath” challenge. California Democrats hold every statewide office, a nearly 2-to-1 edge in voter registrations over the GOP and dominate the congressional delegation and the Legislature.