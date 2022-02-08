College athlete group files complaint, seeks employee status

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

An advocacy group for college athletes has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. The goal is to give employee status to college athletes. That would give them the right to competitive pay, collective bargaining and other benefits. The National College Players Association filed the unfair labor practice charges against the NCAA, Pac-12, UCLA and the University of Southern California as single and joint employers of Bowl Subdivision football players and Division I men’s and women’s basketball players. The move comes after the NLRB’s general counsel wrote in a memo she views college athletes to be employees.