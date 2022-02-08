Colorado store where 10 died reopening to mixed emotions

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Nearly a year after 10 people were shot and killed at a supermarket in Colorado, the redesigned store in the college town of Boulder is reopening Wednesday. The move is triggering mixed emotions. The mother of a longtime employee who was killed says having the store back open sends a message that evil doesn’t win. But the uncle of another slain worker thinks it may have been better to tear it down. A company spokesperson says the overwhelming majority of customers and employees wanted the store to reopen and it heeded their recommendations for changes, including making it lighter and brighter inside.