Criticism mounts against Indiana transgender athlete ban

By CASEY SMITH

Associated Press/Report for America

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Opponents are continuing to ramp up pressure against an Indiana bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity, arguing that the proposal is unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. Critics additionally called out Republican lawmakers for partnering on the bill with the Alliance Defending Freedom, referred to as “a national hate group” by Democrat Sen. J.D. Ford of Indianapolis and representatives from the Human Rights Campaign during a news conference on Tuesday. Legislators in the Senate education committee will weigh the ban on Wednesday after the House advanced the bill in a 66-30 last month, largely along party lines.