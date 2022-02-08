EU, US urge Albania to keep vetting judges, prosecutors

by LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The European Union and the United States have urged Albania to complete the vetting of the judiciary in its path toward becoming a member of the bloc one day. A judicial reform approved in 2016 has vetted some 500 judges and prosecutors but still 300 have remained. The two world powers say its five-year mandate is over and should be extended with parliamentary approval. A joint EU-US statement on Tuesday said “the vetting of judges and prosecutors is a fundamental element of justice reform.” Judicial corruption has plagued post-communist Albania, hampering its democratic processes. Albania is hoping to start EU membership negotiations this year.