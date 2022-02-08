Kirsten Durst, others react to their Oscar nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirsten Durst says earning an Oscar nomination along with her fiancé Jesse Plemons is like a “fairy tale.” Durst became a nominee in the best supporting actress category for her role in “The Power of the Dog,” while Plemons was nominated for best supporting actor in the same film. Durst was among several nominees who shared their reactions to the nominations announced Tuesday morning. Troy Kotsur calls his nomination a “blessing” after becoming the second deaf actor to receive an Oscar nod. Directors Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Kenneth Branagh expressed excitement over their nominations. The Academy Awards will be presented March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.