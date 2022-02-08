Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:36 PM

Mexican skater is a rare Latin American at Winter Olympics

KTVZ

By SALLY HO
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Naysayers didn’t deter Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo, the rare Latin American athlete at the Winter Games, who has now become an even more rare Beijing Olympics success story – however relative – from that part of the globe. Carrillo had a career-best performance in the marquee sport of the Winter Games and now advances to the finals. It’s a first for Mexico, which hadn’t had an Olympic skater in three decades. No Latin American country has ever medaled at the Olympic Winter Games. In Beijing, Carrillo is one of 33 athletes from nine Hispanic teams.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content