Slovaks protest defense treaty with US as lawmakers debate

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands of Slovaks have rallied to protest a defense military treaty between their nation and the United States, which are both NATO members. Waving national flags, the protesters gathered in front of Parliament, where lawmakers were debating the Defense Cooperation Agreement. Police prevented protesters from entering the building. A vote on the measure is expected on Wednesday. The four-party ruling coalition has a majority in the legislature. The protest united the Slovak opposition, including a far-right party and the leftist Smer-Social Democracy party. Inside the building, opposition lawmakers tried to obstruct the debate. The treaty allows the U.S. military to use two Slovak air force bases for 10 years.